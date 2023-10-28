UCF vs. West Virginia Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 28, when the UCF Knights and West Virginia Mountaineers go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Knights. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
UCF vs. West Virginia Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|West Virginia (+7)
|Under (60)
|UCF 30, West Virginia 29
UCF Betting Info (2023)
- The Knights have a 73.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Against the spread, the Knights are 3-4-0 this season.
- UCF has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
- There have been five Knights games (out of seven) that hit the over this season.
- The over/under for this game is 60 points, 1.8 more than the average point total for UCF games this season.
West Virginia Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Mountaineers based on the moneyline is 30.8%.
- The Mountaineers' ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.
- In games they have played as at least 7-point underdogs this season, the Mountaineers are 1-1 against the spread.
- Mountaineers games have gone over the point total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
- The average point total for the West Virginia this season is 8.7 points lower than this game's over/under.
Knights vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|UCF
|34.1
|28.3
|46.3
|18.7
|25
|35.5
|West Virginia
|29.3
|26.3
|31.8
|21
|26
|33.3
