The Toronto Maple Leafs, including William Nylander, are in action Saturday against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Nylander available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

William Nylander vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

NHL Network and BSSO

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Nylander Season Stats Insights

Nylander has averaged 20:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Nylander has scored a goal in four of seven games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Nylander has recorded a point in all seven games he's played this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Nylander has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of seven games played.

Nylander's implied probability to go over his point total is 37% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nylander has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nylander Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 7 Games 2 11 Points 2 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

