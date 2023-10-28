The Week 9 college football slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving Wisconsin programs. Among those contests is the Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the Wisconsin Badgers.

College Football Games to Watch in Wisconsin on TV This Week

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Fubo Favorite: Ohio State (-14.5)

