The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in a Big Ten clash.

Ohio State has the 35th-ranked offense this year (33.7 points per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with just 10 points allowed per game. With 395.9 total yards per game on offense, Wisconsin ranks 65th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 40th, giving up 333.4 total yards per contest.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on NBC.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC

Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Key Statistics

Wisconsin Ohio State 395.9 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.9 (51st) 333.4 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.1 (4th) 179.1 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127 (101st) 216.7 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.9 (14th) 11 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (14th) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (106th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has compiled 1,128 yards (161.1 yards per game) while completing 63.7% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 161 yards with four touchdowns.

Braelon Allen is his team's leading rusher with 120 carries for 704 yards, or 100.6 per game. He's found paydirt eight times on the ground, as well.

Chez Mellusi has run for 306 yards across 51 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Will Pauling paces his team with 398 receiving yards on 37 receptions with one touchdown.

Chimere Dike has totaled 282 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on 16 receptions.

Bryson Green has racked up 218 reciving yards (31.1 ypg) this season.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has 1,937 passing yards for Ohio State, completing 63.9% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, has carried the ball 44 times for 295 yards (42.1 per game), scoring five times.

DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 60 times for 257 yards (36.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s leads his squad with 766 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 42 catches (out of 74 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Cade Stover has caught 27 passes for 429 yards (61.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Emeka Egbuka has a total of 303 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 22 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

