Two of the nation's stingiest defenses square off when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) take college football's third-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2), who have the No. 20 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Buckeyes are double-digit, 14.5-point favorites. The over/under is 45.5 for the outing.

Defensively, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking third-best by surrendering just 10 points per game. The offense ranks 35th (33.7 points per game). Wisconsin ranks 77th in the FBS with 26.9 points per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 20th-best by giving up only 18.3 points per game.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Ohio State vs Wisconsin Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio State -14.5 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 -650 +475

Wisconsin Recent Performance

Offensively, the Badgers are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 353.7 yards per game (-72-worst in college football). Defensively, however, they are giving up 278.3 (21st-best).

The Badgers are scoring 18.3 points per game in their past three games (-67-worst in college football), and giving up 16.3 per game (32nd).

Wisconsin is -10-worst in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (204.3 per game), and 11th-best in passing yards conceded (116).

The Badgers are eighth-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (149.3), and -27-worst in rushing yards conceded (162.3).

In their last three games, the Badgers have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three contests, Wisconsin has hit the over twice.

Week 9 Big Ten Betting Trends

Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin's ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of Wisconsin's six games with a set total.

Wisconsin has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

Wisconsin has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +475.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has recored 1,128 passing yards, or 161.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.7% of his passes and has recorded three touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 23 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

The team's top rusher, Braelon Allen, has carried the ball 120 times for 704 yards (100.6 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Chez Mellusi has run for 306 yards across 51 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Will Pauling paces his squad with 398 receiving yards on 37 catches with one touchdown.

Chimere Dike has 16 receptions (on 32 targets) for a total of 282 yards (40.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Bryson Green has racked up 218 reciving yards (31.1 ypg) this season.

Darryl Peterson leads the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has four TFL and 18 tackles.

Wisconsin's top-tackler, Hunter Wohler, has 46 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two interceptions this year.

Ricardo Hallman leads the team with four interceptions, while also recording 11 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

