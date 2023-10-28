The Maybank Championship is underway, and Yan Liu is currently in 60th place with a score of E.

Looking to place a wager on Yan Liu at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Liu Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Yan Liu Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Liu has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score in one of her last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over her last 17 rounds, Liu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Liu's average finish has been 41st.

She has made the cut in four of her past five events.

In her past five appearances, Liu has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 43 -3 270 0 11 1 1 $231,821

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,007 yards in the past year, while TPC Kuala Lumpur is set for a shorter 6,596 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while TPC Kuala Lumpur has a recent scoring average of -6.

The average course Liu has played in the past year has been 39 yards shorter than the 6,596 yards TPC Kuala Lumpur will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Liu's Last Time Out

Liu was in the 94th percentile on par 3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 87th percentile on par 4s at the BMW Ladies Championship , averaging 3.85 strokes on those 40 holes.

Liu was better than just 3% of the competitors at the BMW Ladies Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Liu recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other participants averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Liu did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.4).

Liu's 10 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were more than the field average (7.3).

In that most recent competition, Liu's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.0).

Liu ended the BMW Ladies Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0), with two on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Liu underperformed compared to the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

All statistics in this article reflect Liu's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

