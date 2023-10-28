When the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will Yegor Zamula score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Zamula stats and insights

Zamula has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Zamula has no points on the power play.

Zamula's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.0 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

