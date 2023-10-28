When the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will Yegor Zamula score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zamula stats and insights

  • Zamula has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
  • Zamula has no points on the power play.
  • Zamula's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.0 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.