Will Aaron Jones Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Aaron Jones did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 8 contest against the Minnesota Vikings starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Jones' stats can be found on this page.
In the running game, Jones has season stats of 22 rushes for 94 yards and one TD, picking up 4.3 yards per carry. He also has six catches on 11 targets for 104 yards.
Aaron Jones Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other running back is on the injury report for the Packers.
Packers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Jones 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|22
|94
|1
|4.3
|11
|6
|104
|1
Jones Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|9
|41
|1
|2
|86
|1
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|18
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|8
|35
|0
|3
|22
|0
