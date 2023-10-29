The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Adam Erne find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Adam Erne score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Erne stats and insights

Erne is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.

Erne has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 28 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

