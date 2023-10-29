The Calgary Flames' upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Adam Ruzicka light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Ruzicka stats and insights

Ruzicka has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

Ruzicka has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 28.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 30 total goals (4.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

