Will Alex Tuch Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on October 29?
Will Alex Tuch score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres play the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Tuch stats and insights
- In one of eight games this season, Tuch scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Tuch averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 16 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 15.0 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.