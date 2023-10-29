The Buffalo Sabres, with Alex Tuch, are in action Sunday versus the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Tuch's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Alex Tuch vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Tuch Season Stats Insights

Tuch's plus-minus this season, in 18:05 per game on the ice, is -3.

In one of eight games this season, Tuch has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Tuch has recorded a point in a game three times this season out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Tuch has an assist in three of eight games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 56.1% that Tuch hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tuch has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tuch Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 16 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 8 Games 2 4 Points 2 1 Goals 2 3 Assists 0

