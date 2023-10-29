For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Andrew Mangiapane a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Mangiapane stats and insights

Mangiapane has scored in two of eight games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.

Mangiapane has scored one goal on the power play.

Mangiapane's shooting percentage is 27.3%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 30 goals in total (4.3 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.3 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

