Andrew Mangiapane Game Preview: Flames vs. Oilers - October 29
Andrew Mangiapane and the Calgary Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Commonwealth Stadium. If you're thinking about a bet on Mangiapane against the Oilers, we have lots of info to help.
Andrew Mangiapane vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Flames vs Oilers Game Info
Mangiapane Season Stats Insights
- Mangiapane has averaged 15:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).
- Mangiapane has recorded two games with a goal scored this season though eight games played, including multiple goals once.
- In four of eight games this year, Mangiapane has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Mangiapane has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of eight games played.
- Mangiapane has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- Mangiapane has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Mangiapane Stats vs. the Oilers
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 30 total goals (4.3 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- The team's -13 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|8
|Games
|3
|6
|Points
|2
|3
|Goals
|1
|3
|Assists
|1
