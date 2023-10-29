Andrew Mangiapane and the Calgary Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Commonwealth Stadium. If you're thinking about a bet on Mangiapane against the Oilers, we have lots of info to help.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

TBS and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Flames vs Oilers Game Info

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

Mangiapane has averaged 15:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Mangiapane has recorded two games with a goal scored this season though eight games played, including multiple goals once.

In four of eight games this year, Mangiapane has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Mangiapane has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of eight games played.

Mangiapane has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Mangiapane has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 30 total goals (4.3 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 8 Games 3 6 Points 2 3 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

