In the upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Anthony Duclair to score a goal for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

Duclair has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Duclair has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are allowing 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

