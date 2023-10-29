Anthony Duclair will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals play at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Duclair's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Anthony Duclair vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Duclair has averaged 16:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

Duclair has a goal in one of his eight games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Duclair has a point in one of eight games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Duclair has yet to post an assist through eight games this year.

Duclair has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Duclair has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Duclair Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are allowing 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 8 Games 1 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

