Can we count on Blake Coleman scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames play the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Coleman stats and insights

Coleman has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.

Coleman has no points on the power play.

Coleman's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 30 goals in total (4.3 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.3 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

