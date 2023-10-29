Can we count on Blake Coleman scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames play the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Coleman stats and insights

  • Coleman has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.
  • Coleman has no points on the power play.
  • Coleman's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have given up 30 goals in total (4.3 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.3 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS and Max

