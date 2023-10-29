On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Brendan Smith going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Brendan Smith score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.

Smith has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 33 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

