Brook Lopez will take the court for the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Atlanta Hawks.

In his most recent game, a 118-117 win against the 76ers, Lopez totaled 13 points.

With prop bets available for Lopez, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-111)

Over 13.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-118)

Over 5.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+102)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 118.1 points per contest last year made the Hawks the 25th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Hawks were the 19th-ranked team in the NBA last season, giving up 44.1 rebounds per contest.

The Hawks were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.

Conceding 11.9 made three-pointers per game last season, the Hawks were eighth in the league in that category.

Brook Lopez vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 32 20 12 1 4 2 1 11/14/2022 33 12 5 1 0 0 0 11/7/2022 28 11 2 0 3 2 0 10/29/2022 34 21 6 0 5 2 1

