The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The matchup airs on BSWI and BSSE.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Information

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers last season were 31.1 points, 11.8 boards and 5.7 assists per game. He also sank 55.3% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Damian Lillard collected 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Brook Lopez put up 15.9 points, 6.7 boards and 1.3 assists. He sank 53.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Bobby Portis' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He made 49.6% of his shots from the field and 37% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Malik Beasley collected 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists. He drained 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per game.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young collected 26.2 points, 3 rebounds and 10.2 assists last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dejounte Murray collected 20.5 points, 5.3 boards and 6.1 assists last season, shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.4% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Clint Capela recorded 12 points last season, plus 0.9 assists and 11 boards.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers last season were 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 63.8% from the floor (fifth in NBA).

De'Andre Hunter's numbers last season were 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Bucks vs. Hawks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bucks Hawks 116.9 Points Avg. 118.4 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 47.3% Field Goal % 48.3% 36.8% Three Point % 35.2%

