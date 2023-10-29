Bucks vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (0-2) as 6.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE. The matchup's over/under is 238.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bucks vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-6.5
|238.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 238.5 points 28 times.
- Milwaukee games had an average of 230.2 points last season, 8.3 less than this game's over/under.
- Milwaukee went 44-38-0 ATS last season.
- Milwaukee was the moneyline favorite 66 total times last season. It finished 54-12 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, the Bucks had a 22-4 record (winning 84.6% of their games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bucks have an implied win probability of 75.0%.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bucks vs Hawks Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks owned a better record against the spread at home (23-18-0) than they did in road games (21-20-0) last season.
- In terms of over/unders, the Bucks hit the over more often in home games last season, as they eclipsed the total 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%). In road games, they hit the over 18 times in 41 opportunities (43.9%).
- Last season the Bucks recorded just 1.2 fewer points per game (116.9) than the Hawks conceded (118.1).
- Milwaukee had a 25-9 record versus the spread and were 31-3 overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks vs. Hawks Point Insights (Last Season)
|Bucks
|Hawks
|116.9
|118.4
|8
|3
|25-9
|31-27
|31-3
|36-22
|113.3
|118.1
|14
|25
|36-22
|24-11
|47-11
|26-9
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.