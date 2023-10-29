The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (0-2) as 6.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE. The matchup's over/under is 238.5.

Bucks vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: BSWI and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -6.5 238.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 238.5 points 28 times.
  • Milwaukee games had an average of 230.2 points last season, 8.3 less than this game's over/under.
  • Milwaukee went 44-38-0 ATS last season.
  • Milwaukee was the moneyline favorite 66 total times last season. It finished 54-12 in those games.
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, the Bucks had a 22-4 record (winning 84.6% of their games).
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bucks have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

Bucks vs Hawks Additional Info

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks owned a better record against the spread at home (23-18-0) than they did in road games (21-20-0) last season.
  • In terms of over/unders, the Bucks hit the over more often in home games last season, as they eclipsed the total 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%). In road games, they hit the over 18 times in 41 opportunities (43.9%).
  • Last season the Bucks recorded just 1.2 fewer points per game (116.9) than the Hawks conceded (118.1).
  • Milwaukee had a 25-9 record versus the spread and were 31-3 overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.

Bucks vs. Hawks Point Insights (Last Season)

Bucks Hawks
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 118.4
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
25-9
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 31-27
31-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 36-22
113.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
36-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 24-11
47-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 26-9

