The Atlanta Hawks (0-2) play the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) at Fiserv Forum on October 29, 2023.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Hawks Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks shot 47.3% from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Hawks allowed to opponents.

Milwaukee went 26-4 when it shot higher than 48.6% from the field.

The Bucks were the top rebounding team in the NBA, and the Hawks ranked 10th.

Last year, the 116.9 points per game the Bucks scored were just 1.2 fewer points than the Hawks allowed (118.1).

Milwaukee had a 31-3 record last season when putting up more than 118.1 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks played better in home games last season, scoring 118.8 points per game, compared to 115 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, Milwaukee gave up 112.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 114.1.

The Bucks made 14.9 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than they averaged in road games (14.8 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).

Bucks Injuries