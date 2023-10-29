How to Watch the Bucks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 29
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (0-2) play the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) at Fiserv Forum on October 29, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bucks vs Hawks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Hawks Injury Report
|Bucks vs Hawks Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Hawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Hawks Prediction
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks shot 47.3% from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Hawks allowed to opponents.
- Milwaukee went 26-4 when it shot higher than 48.6% from the field.
- The Bucks were the top rebounding team in the NBA, and the Hawks ranked 10th.
- Last year, the 116.9 points per game the Bucks scored were just 1.2 fewer points than the Hawks allowed (118.1).
- Milwaukee had a 31-3 record last season when putting up more than 118.1 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Bucks played better in home games last season, scoring 118.8 points per game, compared to 115 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, Milwaukee gave up 112.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 114.1.
- The Bucks made 14.9 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than they averaged in road games (14.8 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Khris Middleton
|Out
|Rest
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.