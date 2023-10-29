The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Mittelstadt stats and insights

  • Mittelstadt has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
  • Mittelstadt has zero points on the power play.
  • Mittelstadt's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 16 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

