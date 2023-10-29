The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Mittelstadt stats and insights

Mittelstadt has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Mittelstadt has zero points on the power play.

Mittelstadt's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 16 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

