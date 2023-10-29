Casey Mittelstadt Game Preview: Sabres vs. Avalanche - October 29
Casey Mittelstadt and the Buffalo Sabres will play on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Colorado Avalanche. There are prop bets for Mittelstadt available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.
Casey Mittelstadt vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)
Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights
- In 8 games this season, Mittelstadt has averaged 16:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.
- Mittelstadt has scored a goal in one of eight games this season.
- In three of eight games this season, Mittelstadt has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- Mittelstadt has an assist in three of eight games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
- Mittelstadt's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Mittelstadt going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.
Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Avalanche
- The Avalanche have given up 16 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's +11 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|8
|Games
|2
|6
|Points
|1
|1
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|1
