Casey Mittelstadt and the Buffalo Sabres will play on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Colorado Avalanche. There are prop bets for Mittelstadt available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Mittelstadt has averaged 16:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Mittelstadt has scored a goal in one of eight games this season.

In three of eight games this season, Mittelstadt has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Mittelstadt has an assist in three of eight games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Mittelstadt's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Mittelstadt going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 16 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 8 Games 2 6 Points 1 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.