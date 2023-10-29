In the upcoming matchup versus the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Chris Tierney to light the lamp for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Chris Tierney score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Tierney 2022-23 stats and insights

In three of 36 games last season, Tierney scored -- but just one goal each time.

Tierney produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 15.8% shooting percentage, taking 0.3 shots per game.

Wild 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Wild were one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

