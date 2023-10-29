Will Christian Watson Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Christian Watson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Green Bay Packers' Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Trying to find Watson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Watson's season stats include 143 yards on eight receptions (17.9 per catch) and one touchdown, plus one carry for -5 yards. He has been targeted 16 times.
Christian Watson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Packers have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Luke Musgrave (questionable/ankle): 22 Rec; 189 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Packers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Watson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|16
|8
|143
|68
|1
|17.9
Watson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Lions
|4
|2
|25
|1
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|7
|3
|91
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|5
|3
|27
|0
