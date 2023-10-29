Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are ranked 17th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 224.7 per game.

Watson has collected 143 receiving yards (47.7 per game) and one TD, hauling in eight balls out of 16 targets this campaign.

Watson vs. the Vikings

Watson vs the Vikings (since 2021): 2 GP / 22.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 22.5 REC YPG / REC TD Minnesota has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have allowed nine opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Minnesota has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 224.7 passing yards per game yielded by the Vikings defense makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings' defense is 21st in the NFL by conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (10 total passing TDs).

Packers Player Previews

Christian Watson Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-111)

Watson Receiving Insights

Watson has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of three games (33.3%).

Watson has received 8.2% of his team's 194 passing attempts this season (16 targets).

He averages 8.9 yards per target this season (143 yards on 16 targets).

Watson, in three games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (7.1%).

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 3 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

