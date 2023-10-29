Will Christian Watson pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Christian Watson score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a TD)

Watson has posted a 143-yard campaign thus far (47.7 yards per game) with one TD, reeling in eight throws out of 16 targets.

In one of three games this year, Watson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Christian Watson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 4 2 25 1 Week 5 @Raiders 7 3 91 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 3 27 0

