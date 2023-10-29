In the upcoming matchup versus the Calgary Flames, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Cody Ceci to find the back of the net for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Cody Ceci score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Ceci stats and insights

Ceci is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Flames.

Ceci has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 28 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

