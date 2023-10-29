Will Connor McDavid Score a Goal Against the Flames on October 29?
Will Connor McDavid find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)
McDavid stats and insights
- McDavid has scored in two of five games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.
- He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are conceding 28 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Oilers vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS and Max
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
