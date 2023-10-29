Will Connor McDavid find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

McDavid stats and insights

McDavid has scored in two of five games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are conceding 28 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

