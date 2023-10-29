Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will play the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Looking to wager on McDavid's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Connor McDavid vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

TBS and Max Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -143)

1.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Oilers vs Flames Game Info

McDavid Season Stats Insights

McDavid has averaged 14:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

In two of five games this season, McDavid has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

McDavid has recorded a point in all five games he's played this season, with multiple points in three of them.

McDavid has an assist in all five games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

McDavid's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of McDavid going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

McDavid Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 28 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 5 Games 3 8 Points 5 2 Goals 3 6 Assists 2

