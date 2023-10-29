Will Darnell Nurse Score a Goal Against the Flames on October 29?
Should you bet on Darnell Nurse to find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames meet up on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Nurse stats and insights
- In one of seven games this season, Nurse scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
- Nurse has no points on the power play.
- Nurse averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are giving up 28 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Oilers vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS and Max
