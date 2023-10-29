Darnell Nurse Game Preview: Oilers vs. Flames - October 29
The Edmonton Oilers, including Darnell Nurse, will be on the ice Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. Fancy a wager on Nurse in the Oilers-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.
Darnell Nurse vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Nurse Season Stats Insights
- In 7 games this season, Nurse has averaged 22:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.
- Nurse has a goal in one of his seven games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Nurse has recorded a point twice this season in seven games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.
- Nurse has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the seven games he's played.
- The implied probability that Nurse hits the over on his points prop total is 37%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Nurse has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.
Nurse Stats vs. the Flames
- The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- The team's -11 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|7
|Games
|3
|2
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|0
