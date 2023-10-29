The Edmonton Oilers, including Darnell Nurse, will be on the ice Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. Fancy a wager on Nurse in the Oilers-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.

Darnell Nurse vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

TBS and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Oilers vs Flames Game Info

Nurse Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Nurse has averaged 22:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Nurse has a goal in one of his seven games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Nurse has recorded a point twice this season in seven games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Nurse has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the seven games he's played.

The implied probability that Nurse hits the over on his points prop total is 37%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nurse has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nurse Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 7 Games 3 2 Points 0 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

