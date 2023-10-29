Should you bet on Dillon Dube to light the lamp when the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers go head to head on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dube stats and insights

Dube has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.

Dube has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 30 total goals (4.3 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

