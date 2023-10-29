The New Jersey Devils, Dougie Hamilton included, will face the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Hamilton in the Devils-Wild game? Use our stats and information below.

Dougie Hamilton vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Hamilton Season Stats Insights

Hamilton's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:51 per game on the ice, is -3.

Hamilton has a goal in three of seven contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In five of seven games this season, Hamilton has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of seven games this year, Hamilton has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Hamilton has an implied probability of 53.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Hamilton having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hamilton Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 7 Games 2 6 Points 1 3 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.