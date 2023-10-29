When the Buffalo Sabres take on the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Dylan Cozens score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Cozens stats and insights

Cozens has scored in three of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 15.8% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 16 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

