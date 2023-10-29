Will Dylan Cozens Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on October 29?
When the Buffalo Sabres take on the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Dylan Cozens score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Cozens stats and insights
- Cozens has scored in three of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 15.8% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 16 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Sabres vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2
