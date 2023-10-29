The Buffalo Sabres, Dylan Cozens among them, meet the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. If you'd like to wager on Cozens' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Dylan Cozens vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Cozens Season Stats Insights

Cozens has averaged 16:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

In three of eight games this season, Cozens has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Cozens has a point in six of eight games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Cozens has posted an assist in a game three times this year in eight games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Cozens goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Cozens has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Cozens Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 16 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 8 Games 2 7 Points 4 3 Goals 2 4 Assists 2

