On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers square off with the Calgary Flames. Is Dylan Holloway going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Dylan Holloway score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Holloway stats and insights

Holloway is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.

Holloway has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 28 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

