Can we count on Elias Lindholm finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames play the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

  • Lindholm has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 30 total goals (4.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.3 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS and Max

