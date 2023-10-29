The Calgary Flames, including Elias Lindholm, will be in action Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. Prop bets for Lindholm are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Elias Lindholm vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

TBS and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flames vs Oilers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Lindholm has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 20:56 on the ice per game.

Lindholm has a goal in two of eight games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Lindholm has a point in four of eight games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Lindholm has posted an assist in a game three times this season in eight games played, including multiple assists once.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 59.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Lindholm going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 30 total goals (4.3 per game) in the league.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 8 Games 3 6 Points 1 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.