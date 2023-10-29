Erik Haula and the New Jersey Devils will meet the Minnesota Wild at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Prudential Center. If you're considering a wager on Haula against the Wild, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Erik Haula vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Haula Season Stats Insights

Haula's plus-minus rating this season, in 12:20 per game on the ice, is +2.

In three of six games this year, Haula has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Haula has a point in three of six games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Haula has had an assist in one of six games this season.

Haula's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

There is a 29.4% chance of Haula having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Haula Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 33 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 6 Games 2 5 Points 0 4 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.