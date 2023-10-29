In the upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Evan Bouchard to score a goal for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bouchard stats and insights

Bouchard has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 8% of them.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 28 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

