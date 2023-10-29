Evan Bouchard Game Preview: Oilers vs. Flames - October 29
Evan Bouchard will be on the ice when the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames meet on Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Bouchard in the Oilers-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.
Evan Bouchard vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS and Max
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Oilers vs Flames Game Info
Bouchard Season Stats Insights
- Bouchard has averaged 20:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).
- In two of seven games this year, Bouchard has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.
- Bouchard has a point in five of seven games this year, with multiple points in two of them.
- Bouchard has an assist in four of seven games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.
- There is a 47.6% chance of Bouchard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Bouchard Stats vs. the Flames
- The Flames have conceded 28 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's -11 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|7
|Games
|3
|8
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
