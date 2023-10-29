Evan Bouchard will be on the ice when the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames meet on Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Bouchard in the Oilers-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.

Evan Bouchard vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

TBS and Max Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Oilers vs Flames Game Info

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

Bouchard has averaged 20:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

In two of seven games this year, Bouchard has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Bouchard has a point in five of seven games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Bouchard has an assist in four of seven games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

There is a 47.6% chance of Bouchard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 28 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 7 Games 3 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

