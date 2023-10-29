The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames is slated for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Evander Kane score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kane stats and insights

  • In one of seven games this season, Kane scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flames are giving up 28 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS and Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.