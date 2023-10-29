Evander Kane will be among those in action Sunday when his Edmonton Oilers meet the Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium. Looking to wager on Kane's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Evander Kane vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TBS and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Oilers vs Flames Game Info

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane has averaged 18:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

In one of seven games this season, Kane has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In two of seven games this season Kane has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

Kane has had an assist twice this season in seven games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Kane has an implied probability of 53.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kane has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kane Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 7 Games 2 3 Points 1 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

