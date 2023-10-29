Should you bet on Jack Hughes to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in three of seven games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.

On the power play, Hughes has accumulated three goals and seven assists.

Hughes' shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 4.3 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 33 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

