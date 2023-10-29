Will Jack Hughes Score a Goal Against the Wild on October 29?
Should you bet on Jack Hughes to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)
Hughes stats and insights
- Hughes has scored in three of seven games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.
- On the power play, Hughes has accumulated three goals and seven assists.
- Hughes' shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 4.3 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 33 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Devils vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN
