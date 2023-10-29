Jack Hughes will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild play on Sunday at Prudential Center, beginning at 5:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Hughes? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jack Hughes vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)

1.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes' plus-minus rating this season, in 22:19 per game on the ice, is 0.

Hughes has scored a goal in a game three times this season over seven games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Hughes has recorded a point in all seven games he's played this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Hughes has an assist in five of seven games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Hughes hits the over on his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 67.5%.

Hughes Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 7 Games 2 18 Points 0 5 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

