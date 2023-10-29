Will Jacob Bryson score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres play the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jacob Bryson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bryson 2022-23 stats and insights

Bryson scored in one of 59 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

Bryson produced zero points on the power play last season.

Bryson averaged 0.4 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 3.7%.

Avalanche 2022-23 defensive stats

The Avalanche allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

