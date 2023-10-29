Can we expect Jacob Peterson lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks take on the Washington Capitals at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jacob Peterson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Peterson stats and insights

Peterson is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Peterson has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are allowing 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

