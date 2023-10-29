On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Jeff Skinner going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Skinner stats and insights

In four of eight games this season, Skinner has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Skinner's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 3.8 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 16 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 12.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

